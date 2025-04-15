media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Focusing on Foliage - Tuesday, April 15, 6-7:30 pm

Are flowers overrated? We often focus on the spectacular blooms of perennials and annuals, but good garden design requires more than attention to flowers. Foliage is a necessary component (while flowers are not!). Learn how to design beds, borders, and containers considering color, shape, texture, and sheen of foliage, and learn a palette of plants that are foliage stars.

Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!