Foghat, The Empty Pockets

media release: The eagerly awaited follow-up to their #1 smash album SONIC MOJO is here. After 32 weeks in the Top Ten on the Billboard “Blues Album” chart, FOGHAT has written and recorded a brand-new song, "On Tonsils & Sneakers," dedicated to original lead singer and guitarist Lonesome Dave Peverett, who passed in 2000. The song’s affectionate title is inspired by Peverett's infamous stage introduction, “…on Tonsils and Sneakers, I’m Lonesome Dave,” and pays homage to the iconic shiny silver or gold sneakers he always wore on stage.

The song is being released on 7” 45 RPM Red Translucent vinyl and on the B-side will be “Black Days & Blue Nights" from SONIC MOJO , which pays tribute to the band’s original slide guitarist, Rod Price, who passed away in 2005 and was written by FOGHAT’s current lineup: founding drummer Roger Earl, lead singer/guitarist Scott Holt, slide guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bassist/vocalist Rodney O’Quinn.

The song is out today on all digital outlets, and the vinyl version will be released November 29 (Black Friday/Record Store Day) on their own label, Foghat Records, with distribution by Select-O-Hits in the U.S. and by Proper Music in the U.K. It will also be released in Europe on Metalville Records both digitally and on Clear 7” 45 RPM Vinyl on November 29.

FOGHAT chose to release both songs as a heartfelt tribute to their two original members. Founding member Roger Earl continues to keep the music alive, always paying respect to the bands roots and acknowledging the lasting contributions of Dave and Rod to the band’s enduring legacy.

“When Lonesome Dave sang and played with this band, he gave nothing less than 100%,” declares Roger Earl. “I loved playing with Dave. All I had to do was have fun playing drums. Yeah…Lonesome Dave on Tonsils and Sneakers!”

"Every once in a while you meet someone who changes the whole trajectory of your life,” proclaims Bryan Bassett. “Lonesome Dave Peverett was that person for me. From the day we met in the late ‘80s our friendship blossomed, I became his touring partner, I met my future wife and became a part of the Foghat family. This song ‘On Tonsils & Sneakers’ is our tribute to him and was his unique way of introducing himself from the stage. Oh..and he loved designing his stage tennis shoes!”

“This song that the boys came up with really is a brilliant tribute to my Dad,” says Jason Peverett, Dave’s son.

SONIC MOJO was released November 10, 2023, and remained on the Billboard Top 10 “Blues Albums” chart for 32 weeks! It is the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard ’s charts after a new album release. Even Slow Ride never reached #1!

The album has been submitted for a Grammy® nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category. The band is truly honored and incredibly surprised and grateful by the support given by their fans for this new release. That the band has come full circle since their Savoy Brown days, is evident with the addition of Scott Holt (formerly of Buddy Guy) on vocals & guitar. Interestingly, included on this record are a few songs written by the late Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown, who gave Roger his first shot. Kim sadly passed away before he could record with them. The band has included a few new songs in their live set, and the fans are as enthusiastic about these songs as they are about the older catalog!

The album’s four singles, “Drivin’ On,” “She’s a Little Bit of Everything” (co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown), "Black Days & Blue Nights,” and “I Don’t Appreciate You” are streaming on the band’s official YouTube page.

SONIC MOJO is available in various formats, including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies. For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket, as well as extra special CD and vinyl bundles.

Vintage Guitar has immense praise for the recent music. “Few things in life are guaranteed – but one is that drummer Roger Earl will keep FOGHAT truckin’…FOGHAT’s trademark sound is here, with fresh twists planted in the blues – and even country…FOGHAT’s blistering guitar-boogie boogies on!”

And as Riffmagazine.com declares, “Filtered through the lens of FOGHAT, the album has a cohesiveness to it. A sense of immediacy adds a personality that gives it its ‘mojo.’ Holt brings an authenticity to both his vocals and his bluesy guitar playing; though that’s no surprise for this one-time member of blues legend Buddy Guy’s band. He and Bassett clearly have the chops, trading lead guitar parts and solos. The tones are crisp and the band sounds tight on each track.”

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in Rock & Roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies, and triumphs, one thing remains constant: FOGHAT’s unwavering dedication to music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.