Folios, Mother Banjo

× Expand Folios is the new project from Martin Devaney.

media release: Veteran Saint Paul songwriter Martin Devaney announces the release of Dispatch, the debut album from his new project Folios. Dubbed the “Unofficial Mayor of St. Paul,” Devaney has made a name for himself over the last 20 years as a folk/Americana artist, but his new songs are going in a different direction, channeling both his literary roots and his love of lo-fi rock 'n' roll...or as he calls it, “Cardigan Rock." Starting a new chapter in his musical life, he felt like this was the time to launch a project he had been dreaming of for some time.

"I've been trying to break up with myself for years," Devaney laughs. "It's just ironic that my new music under the name Folios is probably my most personal yet." Already beginning to feel a need to shake things up, Devaney's life and music had a sudden and seismic shift, when he was hospitalized in September of 2020.

"It was pretty serious," he says. "And while I was recovering and quitting drinking, I bought a little parlor guitar that's been dubbed Little Canada. It was the first guitar I've bought in fifteen years and the songs just started coming. I wrote clearly and with more passion than any time since my early twenties." Inspired by 90s pop/rock and the big 25th anniversaries of some of his favorite albums from his adolescence, Devaney wrote more freely than he had in years, channeling artists like Elliott Smith and The Mountain Goats. The results: over 40 new songs and a new fan-funded album.

Written and recorded at his home during the pandemic, he sang all the vocal parts and played all the instruments--guitars, keyboards, toy piano, saxophone, harmonica, percussion and bucket drums. Then he teamed up with Tom Herbers (Low, Soul Asylum, Trampled By Turtles, Charlie Parr) who mixed and mastered it. The stripped down sound and personal songwriting gives the album an intimate late-night vibe, like we are hanging out with him in his basement, swapping stories and sharing our darkest fears and brightest hopes. From the sunny “Weekend Holiday” to the dreamy “No Line in the Sand” to the stubborn song of resilience “Bad Penny,” the tracks sound like familiar companions, guiding us through a season of change and personal transformation.

Sent from his home in St. Paul to broken spirits around the world, Devaney’s Dispatch reassures us that despite our many missteps, everything will work out, somehow, in the end.

FOLIOS is a new music project from veteran St. Paul songwriter Martin Devaney, inspired by a wide library and a love of lo-fi rock ‘n’ roll.

Known as the “Unofficial Mayor of St. Paul,” Devaney comes by that title honestly. Born, raised, and based in St. Paul, he grew up on baseball fields and in bands of the capital city. Whether booking shows at the city's clubs or standing behind the counter at a record store, Devaney has always been dialed into the St. Paul scene.

Devaney started playing guitar while attending University of Minnesota as an English major and hanging around the famed Dinkytown neighborhood, where Dylan and Spider John Koerner famously got their start. He quickly gravitated to writing songs. And although he did spend some time in other musical outfits (like playing sax in renowned hip hop group Heiruspecs), he became largely known as a songwriting troubadour and has seen much success over the years, putting out 10 highly acclaimed releases, sharing the stage with many notable artists (Billy Bragg, Dessa, Mike Doughty, The Jayhawks) and running notable indie label Eclectone Records (Charlie Parr, Dan Israel, Little Man). Over the last several years, he has been behind the new imprint Pig's Eye Records, helping promote releases and shows for Twin Cities artists.

In 2020, everything changed for Devaney when he got seriously sick and was hospitalized. While he recovered and quit drinking, he started filling up blank books with songs. Feeling different than anything he had written in the last 20 years, these new tunes were more personal, more honest and more fulfilling. This was a new chapter in his musical life, and it was appropriately named Folios. Now releasing his debut album Dispatch on his own Pig’s Eye Records label, Devaney sees a bright future ahead as he builds this new band and plays shows across the Midwest.

When not busy writing, performing or making videos from his backyard Shed Bar, Martin Devaney works as a cheesemonger and loves to read and spend time with his wife Maggie and his dog Cooley. He also survives through season after season with the Twins.

For more about Martin's new music and tour dates, please visit www.foliostheband.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @foliostheband.