FOLKS Family Festival
to
media release: Join the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS) for a free, fun family Festival at Fish Camp County Park, 3359 Fish Camp Rd, McFarland! This fun festival will include:
- Morning Yoga - Classes at 8 am and 9:30 am
- Kids Games - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Fishing Tourney - Weigh in your catch at 11:00 am
- Mad-City Ski Team Water Show - 1:30 pm; Watch from near the boat launch
- Beverages and food available for purchase at food trucks.
- Music
There will also be educational information on:
- Carp Harvesting
- Leaf and Debris PickUp
- Shoreline Gardens
- Wildlife
- History of Lake Kegonsa
- FOLKS and Dane County Projects
Please sign up to help our planning: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F44ABAE22A0F94-test
Info
Kids & Family, Special Events