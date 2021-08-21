FOLKS Family Festival

media release: Join the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS) for a free, fun family Festival at Fish Camp County Park, 3359 Fish Camp Rd, McFarland! This fun festival will include:

  • Morning Yoga - Classes at 8 am and 9:30 am
  • Kids Games - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Fishing Tourney - Weigh in your catch at 11:00 am
  • Mad-City Ski Team Water Show - 1:30 pm; Watch from near the boat launch
  • Beverages and food available for purchase at food trucks.
  • Music

There will also be educational information on:

  • Carp Harvesting
  • Leaf and Debris PickUp
  • Shoreline Gardens
  • Wildlife
  • History of Lake Kegonsa
  • FOLKS and Dane County Projects

Please sign up to help our planning: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F44ABAE22A0F94-test 

