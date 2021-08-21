FOLKS Family Festival

media release: Join the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS) for a free, fun family Festival at Fish Camp County Park, 3359 Fish Camp Rd, McFarland! This fun festival will include:

Morning Yoga - Classes at 8 am and 9:30 am

Kids Games - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Fishing Tourney - Weigh in your catch at 11:00 am

Mad-City Ski Team Water Show - 1:30 pm; Watch from near the boat launch

Beverages and food available for purchase at food trucks.

Music

There will also be educational information on:

Carp Harvesting

Leaf and Debris PickUp

Shoreline Gardens

Wildlife

History of Lake Kegonsa

FOLKS and Dane County Projects

Please sign up to help our planning: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F44ABAE22A0F94-test