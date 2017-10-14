press release: "Folksongs of Another America: The Enduringly Diverse Upper Midwest" will be a day looking at, discussing, participating in, and celebrating the music of our region, and the publications which have highlighted that music.

The Saturday afternoon events are free to the public and begin with a 2 pm introduction by Jim Leary to his Grammy nominated, multi-media book “Folk Songs of Another America: Field Recordings from the Upper Midwest 1937 - 1946,” followed by a showing of the film “Alan Lomax Goes North.”

At 3:00 it’s all things polka with “Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka” author Rick March and second-generation polka musicians Michelle and Dan Jerabek of the band Copper Box.

Lumberjack song expert Brian Miller and his musical partner Randy Gosa join Jim Leary at 4:00 to celebrate the re-issue of Franz Rickaby’s "Ballads and Songs of the Shanty Boy," newly edited and renamed "The Pinery Boys."

From 7-8 pm enjoy a concert featuring Miller & Gosa singing lumberjack songs, Sheila Shigley with acapella Welsh & Scots-Gaelic songs, John C. Van Orman presenting versions of songs from Dodgeville, collector Helene Stratman-Thomas, and Richard March playing polka tunes. Then get out on the dance floor and polka from 8-10 pm, with music by the Copper Box Band!

Admission to the concert and dance is $10. Tickets are available at ConcertandPolkaDance. brownpapertickets.com or by calling 608-924-4000.

This special event is sponsored in part by the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin.