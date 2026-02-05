Follow the Flock: Tracking the Epic Migrations ﻿﻿of North America's Cranes

media release: Each year, Sandhill Cranes and endangered Whooping Cranes undertake remarkable migrations across North America, traveling thousands of miles between breeding and wintering grounds. Join Anne Lacy, the International Crane Foundation’s director of Eastern Flyway Programs - North America, for an engaging webinar that explores where North America’s cranes are right now, how and why they migrate, and the critical habitats they depend on along the way.

Our experts will share key migration facts, discuss what drives these seasonal movements, and demonstrate our Sandhill Crane Finder tool—showing how science and community observations come together to track cranes in real time. Whether you’re a longtime crane enthusiast or simply curious about these iconic birds, this webinar offers a timely look at one of nature’s most awe-inspiring journeys.

This webinar is presented in gratitude for longtime volunteer Doug Pellerin and his continued dedication to the cranes.