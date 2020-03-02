RSVP for Following Oliver

RSVP

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Fridays, March 6-27, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Following Oliver, Nature Poetry Workshop, session 1. Explore the poetry of Mary Oliver and other nature writers. Learn new techniques and receive feedback in an inspiring and supportive environment. Weather permitting, there will be an outdoor class component. Class is meant for participants who want to write regularly. Reading material provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own. Instructor: Troy Hess. Fee: $15 per session. Register for any or all sessions (also March 13, 20, and 27). Register four days prior for each session. UW-Madison Arboretum,1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888.  https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/classes/

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment
Arts Notices
608-263-7888
