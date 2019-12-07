Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: December 7, Birding Madison Lakes (Saturday, 7:30–1100 a.m.). As the smaller ponds and lakes in south-central Wisconsin freeze, migrating birds become concentrated on Madison’s large lakes, which remain open longer. We will look for waterfowl, gulls and winter birds, and the magnificent tundra swans! Meet at the UW Parking Lot 60, 800 Walnut Street. From there we’ll drive around Lakes Mendota and Monona. Dress warmly and bring a scope, if you have one. Leader: Quentin Yoerger (608-449-5261, harrier qman@gmail.com).