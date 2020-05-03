Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join members of the Friends of the Preserve to pull invasive garlic mustard plants at Frautschi Point Woods. Tools and gloves provided. Dress to work outdoors; long pants and closed-toe shoes required. Work is conducted off-trail on uneven ground. Canceled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather--high winds, thunder/lightning. Groups and minors require advance notice.

1-4 pm, 5/3, meet at Frautschi Point Parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive.