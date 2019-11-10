Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: November 10, Geologic History of the Preserve and Madison Lakes (Sunday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.). Back by popular demand, Geologist Dave Mickelson will picture for us the glaciers that were here 25,000 years ago and their effects on the landscape. Walk with him from the Lake Mendota shore at Raymer’s Cove up to the vistas in Eagle Heights Woods. Meet at Raymer’s Cove parking lot, 2900 Lake Mendota Drive. Leader: David Mickelson (608-262-7862, davem@geology.wisc.edu).

