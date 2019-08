press release: January 11, Climate Change in the Preserve (Sunday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.).

Climate change affects our everyday lives. From warming trout streams to decreasing snow pack, changing lake levels and extreme weather, the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI, https://www.wicci. wisc.edu) helps people understand how climate change is affecting Wisconsin. One of the ways WICCI does this is through telling stories. Join Prof. Dan Vimont as he tells the “stories” of the Preserve. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Leader: Dan Vimont (608-263-3420, dvimont@ wisc.edu).