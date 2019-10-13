Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: October13 Mushrooms and other Fungi of the Preserve (Sunday, 9:00 - 11:00a.m.). Led by mycologist Marie Trest, we will look for mushrooms and examples of fungi that are pathogens, ones that play a role in decomposition and recycling, and ones that form mutually beneficial partnerships with plants and algae. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Leader: Marie Trest (608-262-7475, marie. trest@wisc.edu).