Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: October 20, Class of 1918 Marsh — Problems and Solutions (Sunday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.). On this easy walk, Tracy Hames, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, will share his observations on the remarkable diversity still present in the Class of 1918 Marsh, its physical and biological challenges, and potential strategies for restoration and care. Mr. Hames has extensive experience in restoring and caring for wetlands efficiently and effectively. Meet at the entrance to the Marsh from Parking Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Tracy Hames (608-250-9971, tracy. hames@wisconsinwetlands.org).