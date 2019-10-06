Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: October 6 Tree Diversity in the Preserve (Sunday, 1:00—3:00p.m.). Join Paul Quinlan, Conservation Resource Supervisor for Madison Parks, on a hike to explore the diversity of our trees and their habitats and to enjoy the beautiful colors of their foliage. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Leader: Paul Quinlan (608-267-4918, pquinla n@cityofmadison.com).