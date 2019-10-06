Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve
UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: October 6 Tree Diversity in the Preserve (Sunday, 1:00—3:00p.m.). Join Paul Quinlan, Conservation Resource Supervisor for Madison Parks, on a hike to explore the diversity of our trees and their habitats and to enjoy the beautiful colors of their foliage. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Leader: Paul Quinlan (608-267-4918, pquinla
Info
UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Environment