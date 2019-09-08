Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

September 8 Insects in the Preserve (Sunday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.). Entomologist Tom Morgan will bring some insects and booklets to introduce the walk, and then we’ll look for insects along trails in the woods and in the microhabitats of the Biocore Prairie. We hope to see dragonflies hawking for prey, soldier beetles & longhorned beetles on flower blossoms, and insect galls or emergence holes from seed pods. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Leader: Tom Morgan (785-410-5825, morganm jt2@gmail.com).