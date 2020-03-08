Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join other volunteers to help care for the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Activities may include removing invasive plants, planting native plugs, collecting native seed, and maintaining trails. Tools and gloves provided. Dress to work outdoors; long pants and closed-toe shoes required. Work is conducted off-trail on uneven ground. Canceled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather--high winds, thunder/lightning. Groups and minors require advance notice.