Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join members of the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve to reintroduce native wildflowers, grasses, sedges, and shrubs to Frautschi Point Woods. Tools and gloves provided. Dress to work outdoors; long pants and closed-toe shoes required. Work is conducted off-trail on uneven ground. Canceled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather--high winds, thunder/lightning. Groups and minors require advance notice.

9 am-noon, 5/16, meet at Frautschi Point Parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Rain date: May 17 same time and place.