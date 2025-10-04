media release: Hello! Booking presents A JOHNNY CASH SHOW: FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE

A Full Contact Immersive Tribute Drama!

Gold Circle: $65.00 Advance

Main Floor: $45.00 Advance

Balcony: $35.00 Advance

Gold Circle doors open 6:45pm | Main Floor & Balcony doors open 7pm | Show at 8pm

Prepare to step back in time and immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere of the legendary 1968 Johnny Cash show at Folsom Prison, where the spirit of that historic day springs to life. As the doors swing open, you’ll find yourself instantly transformed into an inmate, ready to embark on a captivating firsthand experience. Marvel at the commanding presence of Johnny Cash himself, joined by the incomparable June Carter and the melodious harmonies of the Statler Brothers. Sense the palpable tension as the watchful warden and his guards maintain order within the prison walls. Leading you through this extraordinary journey is the ever-serious emcee, Hugh Cherry. Get ready to be transported, as you become an integral part of this immersive tribute, capturing the raw energy and soul that made the Folsom Prison performance truly remarkable. A memorable show for all ages.