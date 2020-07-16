7/17-21, Fairgrounds, Fond du Lac. Grandstand Friday: Orleans, Guess Who, Rare Earth; Saturday: Brett Young. fonddulaccountyfair.com. 920-929-3168.

press release: 2020 Fond du Lac County Fair update June 12, 2020

The Fond du Lac County Fair is a long-standing 168-year tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. The Fair Board understands and appreciates that many of your traditions and sense of normalcy have been placed on pause this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For several months, the Board of Directors for the Fond du Lac County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) has been working to analyze all aspects of the annual event in hopes of being able to provide the Fond du Lac County Fair experience that fairgoers have come to know and love for years. The board explored multiple options to continue this great tradition and consulted with multiple sources during the decision-making process. Safety and cleanliness considerations were included in every aspect of planning. The fair board has also weighed input from all parties involved including soliciting feedback from the community, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors.

On Tuesday, June 9, the board voted unanimously to proceed with the fair in a modified capacity. Given the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, these plans are subject to change. Here are the details:

We are excited to be moving forward with the cornerstone of our event: the junior and open shows. Without educational opportunities for our youth, we lose our identity and the heart of our mission. The junior and open shows will continue in a safe, modified format, which enables the exhibitors to still showcase their talent. More details regarding changes to exhibiting and judging can be found in the FAQ section below.

The 2020 Miller Lite Grandstand acts have been postponed to 2021. The fair board explored several options which would have enabled the fair to still host these acts this year. At the request of some of the national acts, limitations posed by our grandstand capacity, and taking in consideration recommendations of the WEDC the only viable option was to postpone these events. We are very excited to announce that The Roots and Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, Chris Janson, and Daughtry have all confirmed dates for our 2021 Fair! Our bull riding and barrel racing, truck and tractor pull, and demo derby have also all confirmed dates for our 2021 fair. The 2020 Fondy Fair 5K Run/Walk has been cancelled. See the below FAQs regarding the status of tickets purchased.

At this point in time, it is very unlikely we will be able to provide any carnival rides or games for our 2020 Fair.

The Expo Building will not feature any vendors this year.

A modified FREE fair will be held for the public in a limited capacity from Thursday, July 16th through Sunday, July 19th. Parking will additionally be free. The attendance capacity of the fair will be reduced and limited by approximately 70% from its normal attendance. All individuals wishing to attend the fair must reserve a FREE ticket IN ADVANCE starting on June 19 at 10AM. It is important to note there will be NO walk-up tickets offered. Please follow this link AFTER June 19 at 10AM to reserve your ticket. The fair will be split into two “sessions” each day with the exception of Sunday. Attendees will be able to reserve tickets allowing them to enter the fair during the first session from 10AM to 4PM and/or the second session from 5PM to 11PM. These sessions will apply to Thursday, July 16th through Saturday, July 18. Tickets will be available for reservation for one session from 10AM to 4PM on Sunday, July 19.

Here’s what our modified fair will include:

Daily shows from the Sea Lion Splash attraction

Daily shows from the Los Moralitos Family Circus

Daily shows from Nick’s Kid Show

Daily shows from The Barnyard Adventure Show

Two evening shows by a variety of local bands on our stages

Food vendors from our non-profit clubs and mobile food vendors

To help maintain everyone’s health and safety, the grounds will be closed daily from 4PM to 5PM for cleaning.

Masks are encouraged to be worn by attendees but will not be required and will not be provided. We will not be taking temperatures of attendees at the gate. Social distancing will be requested to be practiced throughout the grounds. If attendees are experiencing fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that you not attend the Fair. If you do not feel comfortable or safe attending an event such as the fair during the current COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you not attend.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 fair will be valid in 2021. However, refunds will be available upon request by submitting THIS FORM by July 13, 2020. Refunds may be credited to a credit card used at time of purchase or donated to the Fond du Lac County Agricultural Society.

The 2021 FDL County Fair will be July 14-18, 2021. Please note, the decision whether to postpone, cancel, or move forward was one taken very seriously and made with great care. We understand the majority of the public wishes us to move forward with a fair as “normal”, but it is the responsibility of the board to make sure the tradition of the Fond du Lac County Fair continues for years to come. We are so very fortunate of the support of our many local businesses and sponsors. It is because of this support that we can provide a completely free event for the public this year!