media release: Fondy FallToberFest and The Great Pumpkin Weigh Off are coming back to Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 2026! At last year’s Great Pumpkin Weigh Off, the largest pumpkin weighed 2,383 pounds and was only 168 pounds shy of breaking the state record. These pumpkins sure are a site to see for yourself, so make sure to mark off your calendar for October 10, 2026!

Find the full event schedule at https://www.fdlfest.com/events/list/.