media release: Fond du Lac Festivals is excited to introduce Fondy FallToberFest to the community and surrounding areas. This brand-new festival finds its roots in Wisconsin’s love of fall and Oktoberfest style events. Fusing the two together makes Fondy FallToberFest an original and one of a kind free, family friendly festival taking place at Lakeside Park on October 21st from 10am to 9pm.

Fondy FallToberFest offers loads to do with family, kids, and friends such as horse drawn wagon rides during peak fall season, a trunk or treat event that features nonprofits and organizations from around the area, a subsequent kids costume contest, kids crafts and activities, inflatable axe throwing, an apple flinging course, and pumpkin launching using a real trebuchet! Come out and see how far these pumpkins will fly!

But that’s not all. There’s lots to do for adults too! Adult activities include axe throwing with Fondy Axe Company and competing in a Kickball Tournament. Fondy FallToberFest will also offer a beer garden along with a ‘Secret Beer Menu’ where, on the day of the event, one beer will be announced and tapped each hour and are available while supplies last. Traditional Oktoberfest games such as Hammerschlägen and Masskrugstemmen add to the German influence of the event.

Food options will be plentiful at Fondy FallToberFest, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. 18 Hands Ale Haus will be on-site providing delicious German style faire all day. Try any of the four food trucks depending on your cravings including Flips Mini Donuts, The Big Blue Yummy, Kickin’ Ash BBQ, and Custer’s Floats and Cones.

And finally, no event is complete without live music! Three bands will be sharing the Fondy FallToberFest stage - Brent Bel and the Boys, a country band with music that spans the decades; Copper Box, a band influenced by the deep Wisconsin traditions of polka, blues, and swing; and The Nix, who will provide an amazing night of rock!

“Lakeside Park is a beautiful setting to bring families and all individuals together any time of the year, but fall is especially beautiful. Since Fall is such a wonderful time in the Lake Winnebago Region, we want more people from all over to experience that. That’s why we created this festival for kids AND adults,” shares Executive Director, Pete Wilke.

For more information or to volunteer at Fondy FallToberFest, please visit www.fdlfest.com