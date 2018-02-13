Fonkoze and the Path to a Better Life for Haiti's Poor

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall

Steven Werlin has been living and working in Haiti since 2005, and now works for Fonkoze, Haiti's largest micro finance institution. He was an advisor to Fonkoze's literacy and education programs for four years, then he spent a year and a half as manager of the institution's branch in Marigot, in southeastern Haiti.