Fontana Sports $5 5k

media release: Every Wednesday at 5:30 pm through October we will gather for a $5 5K featuring a nonprofit of the week. Participation is hassle-free and requires little advance planning: runners, walkers and wheelers simply show up, make their $5 donation, set out on the designated 5K route at whatever pace you wish (joined by a Fontana associate), enjoy post-run refreshments and get some swag from the brand sponsor of the month. 100% of proceeds are donated to the local non-profit every week. What may appear to the casual observer as a simple group run is actually sculpting community connection and transformation. Make sure to “like” us on Facebook to see the weekly $5 5K event announcements and share them far and wide! You can also pick up a hard copy of the schedule in-store.

Interested in your nonprofit being the nonprofit of the week? Email Info@FontanaSports.com.

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/849601874190254/849601937523581/

Monthly Sponsor -

June - BROOKS

July - Birkenstock

August - TBD

September - TBD

October - TBD

Nonprofit of the Week -

June:

4th Groundswell Conservancy

11th Ice Age Trail Alliance

18th River Alliance of Wisconsin

25th Clean Lakes Alliance

July:

2nd NO RUN THIS DATE

9th Ice Age Trail Alliance

16th River Alliance of Wisconsin

23rd Clean Lakes Alliance

30th Groundswell Conservancy

August:

6th River Alliance of Wisconsin

13th Ice Age Trail Alliance

20th Dane County Humane Society

27th TBD Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin

September:

3rd River Alliance of Wisconsin

10th Ice Age Trail Alliance

17th TBD

24th Groundswell Conservancy

October:

1st Ice Age Trail Alliance - Kick off for '25 Mammoth Hike Challenge!

8th River Alliance of Wisconsin

15th TBD

22nd TBD

29th Tri 4 Schools