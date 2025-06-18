Fontana Sports $5 5k
Fontana Sports 216 Henry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Every Wednesday at 5:30 pm through October we will gather for a $5 5K featuring a nonprofit of the week. Participation is hassle-free and requires little advance planning: runners, walkers and wheelers simply show up, make their $5 donation, set out on the designated 5K route at whatever pace you wish (joined by a Fontana associate), enjoy post-run refreshments and get some swag from the brand sponsor of the month. 100% of proceeds are donated to the local non-profit every week. What may appear to the casual observer as a simple group run is actually sculpting community connection and transformation. Make sure to “like” us on Facebook to see the weekly $5 5K event announcements and share them far and wide! You can also pick up a hard copy of the schedule in-store.
Interested in your nonprofit being the nonprofit of the week? Email Info@FontanaSports.com.
Updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/849601874190254/849601937523581/
Monthly Sponsor -
June - BROOKS
July - Birkenstock
August - TBD
September - TBD
October - TBD
Nonprofit of the Week -
June:
4th Groundswell Conservancy
11th Ice Age Trail Alliance
18th River Alliance of Wisconsin
25th Clean Lakes Alliance
July:
2nd NO RUN THIS DATE
9th Ice Age Trail Alliance
16th River Alliance of Wisconsin
23rd Clean Lakes Alliance
30th Groundswell Conservancy
August:
6th River Alliance of Wisconsin
13th Ice Age Trail Alliance
20th Dane County Humane Society
27th TBD Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin
September:
3rd River Alliance of Wisconsin
10th Ice Age Trail Alliance
17th TBD
24th Groundswell Conservancy
October:
1st Ice Age Trail Alliance - Kick off for '25 Mammoth Hike Challenge!
8th River Alliance of Wisconsin
15th TBD
22nd TBD
29th Tri 4 Schools