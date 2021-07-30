Foo Fighters, Radkey

× Expand Danny Clinch Foo Fighters

press release: Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, Foo Fighters are adding six other stops this summer, including the Grand Opening Concert at the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30. Radkey supports on all dates.

The six newly announced dates are the first Foo Fighters headlining shows to be confirmed since the February release of Medicine at Midnight (Roswell/RCA). This means the FF faithful in six more cities will finally have the chance to sing along to “Shame Shame,” “No Son of Mine,” “Waiting on a War,” and more from the album that’s been hailed as “brighter and more optimistic than anything they’ve ever done" (ROLLING STONE)” and "one of Foo Fighters’ best albums of this century” (WALL STREET JOURNAL).

FF fans are advised to keep a watchful eye on foofighters.com and the band’s socials for more shows to be announced.

The Foo Fighters show on Friday, July 30 will be first concert at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which recently underwent a $51.3 million dollar renovation. Through this two-year project, every aspect of the venue was improved to enhance the artist and fan experience alike. From increasing production capacity and backstage amenities to completely reimagining food and beverage options; from new hospitality areas to improved accessibility, the building has seen a complete transformation.

“A legendary band for a legendary venue! What a great way to open our new building,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited to host Foo Fighters for the first concert at the NEW American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This venue is built for legendary bands, and we look forward to making some noise this summer, starting with the Foos.”

“We are incredibly honored Foo Fighters chose Milwaukee as one of their first stops back on the road,” said Charlie Goldstone, President of FPC Live. “They are ‘Rock Royalty’ and the perfect band to kick off the next generation of live music at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”