'90s rock cover band Foo Foo Dolls.

press release: It's time to dig out that green, gold & purple attire - Mardi Gras/Fasching is right around the corner. The Essen Haus & Come Back In are pulling out all the stops to throw a Fat Tuesday bash fit for kings (and queens).

Copper Box will take the Essen Haus stage from 6:30-10pm, with the Foo Foo Dolls over at the Come Back In from 5-8pm.

Plus, the Come Back In's Mardi Gras edition of Tuesday night trivia starts at 8:30pm. Interested parties should watch their Facebook page on March 5th for the free Q&A. It might just help for the quest for first place and the $25 gift certificate grand prize.

View the menu and learn more at essen-haus.com/events/mardi-gras.