Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange

'90s rock cover band Foo Foo Dolls.

media release: Music Makes a Difference will be hosting our annual Local Talent Showcase on December 2, 2023 at the High Noon Saloon. This year we are focusing on bands that play cover songs. This is a free show.

With Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers and Bruised Orange.

https://www. facebook.com/events/ 706251208055248/