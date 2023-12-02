Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange

to

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Music Makes a Difference will be hosting our annual Local Talent Showcase on December 2, 2023 at the High Noon Saloon.  This year we are focusing on bands that play cover songs.  This is a free show.

With Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers and Bruised Orange.

https://www.facebook.com/events/706251208055248/

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
to
Google Calendar - Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange - 2023-12-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange - 2023-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange - 2023-12-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Foo Foo Dolls, The Mersey Brothers, Bruised Orange - 2023-12-02 19:00:00 ical