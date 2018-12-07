Food and Agriculture Competition Roundtable

press release: The American Antitrust Institute (AAI) and the University of Wisconsin Law School are pleased to present the competition roundtable Food and Agriculture at a Crossroads: Setting Competition Priorities to Protect Producers, Consumers, and the Supply Chain. The roundtable will take up major competition policy issues involving concentrated food and agriculture markets, their interconnections to the broader national and global supply chains, and strategies for improving competition. The roundtable will begin with a briefing on the state of competition in food and agriculture, with a focus on gaps in the law or legal doctrine that makes developing competition policy particularly difficult. The day will feature three panels on topics that have important implications for competition enforcement and policy. Experts in antitrust and regulation from government, industry, advocacy, and academia will frame major competitive issues through the lens of different stakeholder and enforcement perspectives. The morning and afternoon discussions will each close with a roundtable session that gives participants the opportunity to react to and candidly discuss themes, issues, and policy recommendations for competition enforcement.