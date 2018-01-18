Food and the Wisconsin Idea

press release:

Food & the Wisconsin Idea: Conversations about food in our lives

Next episode: Good Food, Strong Communities (new book release)

January 18, 2018 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Program 4:30-5:30 p.m. Networking

Good Food, Strong Communities shares ideas and stories about efforts to improve food security in large urban areas of the United States by strengthening community food systems. It draws on five years of collaboration between a research team comprised of the University of Wisconsin, Growing Power, and the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, and more than thirty organizations on the front lines in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Madison, and Cedar Rapids. Activists and scholars talk about what’s working and what still needs to be done to ensure that everyone has access to readily available, affordable, appropriate, and acceptable food. Available from Univ. of Iowa press or at this Madison bookstore.

