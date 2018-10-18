Food and the Wisconsin Idea

press release: Getting Local Food into Cafeterias: How Are We Doing?

October 18, 2018 (Program 4:30pm, Social Hour 5:30pm Central)

Schools, universities, hospitals, prisons, corporate cafeterias, and senior care facilities serve thousands of prepared meals every day and spend billions of dollars on food. Institutional food procurement is changing and following ecologically sound, socially just, and more humane practices. Charlotte Litjens of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Helen Sarakinos of REAP Food Group, and Ben Thomas of Community Alliance with Family Farmers, Dr. Phil Warsaw of Michigan State University, and Dr. Alfonso Morales of the Kaufman Lab will kick off a conversion about how effectively local farmers and food processors are serving this market. Using Zoom breakout rooms we hope to hear what’s happening in your local area.

Option 1 - Join our live studio audience: Seating for 60 so please register now!

Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, room TBD (parking at 415 N. Lake). Join us in the Rathskeller immediately following the program (look for the F&WI sign)

Hosted by the Kaufman Lab; and Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture.