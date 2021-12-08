ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots

RSVP

press release: Join Justin Weger, owner of El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, to learn how the pandemic impacted the food cart industry in Madison.

The COVID-19 pandemic created new and steep challenges for many — including small businesses. Join Justin Weger, owner of El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, to learn how the pandemic impacted the food cart industry, specifically in Madison, Wisconsin. Drawing on his personal experience, Justin will share how he overcame these obstacles and is thriving as a business.

Free webinar hosted by DreamBank.

Info

Careers & Business
Food & Drink
608-286-3150
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots - 2021-12-08 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots - 2021-12-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots - 2021-12-08 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots - 2021-12-08 09:00:00 ical