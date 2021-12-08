ONLINE: The Food Cart Industry and Pandemic Pivots

press release: Join Justin Weger, owner of El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, to learn how the pandemic impacted the food cart industry in Madison.

The COVID-19 pandemic created new and steep challenges for many — including small businesses. Join Justin Weger, owner of El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, to learn how the pandemic impacted the food cart industry, specifically in Madison, Wisconsin. Drawing on his personal experience, Justin will share how he overcame these obstacles and is thriving as a business.

Free webinar hosted by DreamBank.