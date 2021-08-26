Food Cart Night

press release: Food AND nature, what a combo! Join Groundswell Conservancy and hosts Carole and Don Schmidt on Thursday, August 26, from 5:30-7:30 pm for an evening on the land.

Purchase your food and then find a spot to settle in to enjoy the picturesque setting of Carole and Don's prairie with friends and neighbors. Then walk the trails through their incredible prairie. The American prairie is one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet. Thanks to the Schmidts, their prairie is protected forever with a conservation easement.

Food carts include Melted (known as "the Cadillac of grilled cheese"), Pa'Pa's BBQ, and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. Tasty brews will be provided by Delta Beer Lab.

This is a Wisconsin Land Trust Days Event.

What to bring: Cash for food, blanket or camp chairs, and sturdy shoes if you plan to walk the trails. Depending on the weather, sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. There are restrooms on site.

Registration: Entry to this event is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase. All are welcome to attend, but registration is encouraged so we know how many people to expect.

Thank you to our sponsors: Donde LLC and MG&E Foundation