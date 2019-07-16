Food Cleanse
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: This program is an introduction to the food-based cleansing process. Join Katy Wallace, Traditional Naturopath of Human Nature, LLC, to learn ways to assist the body's major elimination and toxin-removing organs (liver, kidneys, and digestive tract) with food and herbs that allow for internal cleansing. Call 246-4547 to register.
