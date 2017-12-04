press release: Ultrazone® will team up with a local food pantry to donate non-perishable food items in return for free laser tag during winter break. This will allow Madison residents to provide meals for high school students this holiday season. Ultrazone will partner with Food for Thought at East High School to grow their food pantry."

This is our second year orchestrating this at our business. We had such a great success last year that we just couldn't pass up the opportunity to do it again. With the volume of business we do during winter break, I hope that if we can get the word out and bring more awareness, thiscould be a great success again. This year our focus will be to really make sure the donations are catered toward high school students,” said Jordayn Bunnell, Ultrazone's® Events Manager. Advertisements will be placed within Ultrazone®, in the participating high school and onsocial media outlets. Through the use of advertisements, MMSD students and the public will gain awareness of the second annual holiday food drive and get to play some laser tag. The food drive will take place from Friday, December 1-through Sunday, December 31.

Ultrazone® knows that families in the Madison area rely heavily on food donations to get them through the holiday season. The plan is to utilize the traffic at Ultrazone® and raise as many donations as possible; all the while, giving participants a free game of laser tag worth $9.

The non-perishable food items accepted will be as follows: Boxed/canned meals, soup, crackers, fruit snacks, granola bars, Easy-Mac®, non-refrigerated fruit cups, individual cereal cups, bath soap, shampoo and conditioner, feminine hygiene products, hand soap, lotion and monetary donations.