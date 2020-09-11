Food Fight Against Hunger

press release: September is Hunger Action Month, where people all over America stand together with food banks to fight hunger. It’s a time to spread the word, take action on the hunger crisis, and dedicate ourselves to a solution. Fighting hunger in your community can be as easy as going out to eat, ordering curbside carryout, or getting delivery from your favorite Food Fight restaurants. Order from the Second Harvest Specials section of our menus and we will automatically make a donation to Second Harvest Foodbank on your behalf.

Participants: Avenue Club, Bar Corallini, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Canteen, Cento, The Coopers Tavern, Craftsman Table & Tap, DLUX, Eldorado Grill, Everly, Fresco, Hubbard Avenue Diner, Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse, Luigi's Pizza, Market Street Diner, Miko Poke, Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Tex Tubb's Taco Palace

Every $1 donated equals 3 meals for families in need in Dane County.

Our annual donation drive for Second Harvest is always important, but this year, it feels especially significant. The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic hardship for so many in our community, and there is a tremendous increase in need. Thousands of families in Dane County are facing hunger, many for the first time.

Ways to donate:

Order a Second Harvest special menu item - offered at 18 Food Fight restaurants!

Add a donation to your bill at the bottom of your receipt when you dine with us.

Phone-in a carryout order or Green Cab delivery order and ask your order taker to add a donation to your bill.

When ordering carryout via ChowNow, add an online donation to your food order.

NEW THIS YEAR - FAMILY STYLE DINING

Many of our locations are offering Family Style meals for carryout as Second Harvest specials. So whether it's a Taco Bar or pasta and pizza, you can feel good feeding the whole family. Each family style meal ordered raises $4 (12 meals) for Second Harvest!

Last year we donated over $36,000...THAT'S MORE THAN 100,000 MEALS.

Even though restaurant dining looks different this year, we’re hopeful we can raise and donate the same amount that we have in years past. Thank you for your support!