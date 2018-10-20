Food for Kidz Volunteers

press release: Volunteer for what will be not only the "fastest 2-hours of your life" but a rewarding 2-hours! Help The Stoughton Rotary Club assemble 200,000 meals for kids in need! We have the ingredients and packaging materials . . . All that's missing is you!

Please consider volunteering for an 8 am or 10:30 am shift at the 6th Annual Food For Kidz on Saturday, October 20, at the Stoughton Fire Station. Sign up by calling 608-873-8502.

Additionally we will collect canned goods for the Stoughton Food Pantries throughout the morning.