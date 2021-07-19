RSVP for Food for Thought: Designing Architecture with Food in Mind

media release: Just like shelter — the basis of architecture — food, too, is fundamental to human existence. Foodways describe how we eat, celebrate, and gather around food; grow it, prepare it, and eat it. Cultures, traditions, historical events, social structures, and geographic features all play a role in our food choices and options.

In this virtual, weeklong summer camp, students will be empowered and guided to reimagine current foodways during individual design challenges that will result in their own architectural creation to address one element of foodways. Architecture is involved in the design of foodways: from community gardens and school gardens to small- or large-scale farms to farm stands, restaurants, markets, or processing and distribution centers.

Inspired by Wright’s fascinating design of Broadacre City — a futuristic city design with foodways in mind — we will explore the question of what foodways look like today and how to address those ideas through design.

Instructors will lead campers on a journey throughout the week, including exploring the Taliesin estate in behind-the-scenes virtual recordings. As we explore videos of beautiful and hidden spaces on the estate, we will discover together how Taliesin became a lifelong laboratory for Wright.

We will engage in conversations about where our food comes from and how it arrives on our plates throughout the week. We will explore the interconnectedness of systems that work together to bring food to our plates from seed to table. Students will even get their hands dirty growing their own vegetables at home.

In this virtual camp, students will have the opportunity to meet great architects of our time and examine the questions they seek to address in their own design processes. Guest speakers will share their sources of inspiration and how those translate into their unique architectural designs. Simultaneously, students will develop, design, and build their own architectural models.

The week concludes with a showcase where students present their final creations in a virtual gathering to friends and family.

Technology required: Reliable Internet access; computer, laptop, tablet, or cell phone with speakers, microphone, and camera capabilities.

Supplies needed: Ruler, Elmer’s Liquid School Glue, glue stick, pencils, eraser, plain printer paper, clear tape, and colored pencils. We will provide all other supplies in a box mailed to you before camp.

Time Commitment: Monday-Friday 9:30-11:30 am session with live instruction. Campers should plan on up to two hours each day outside of scheduled class time to work on creative off-screen activities in the afternoon.

Date/Time: July 26 @ 9:00 am to July 30 @ 3:00 pm

Price: $200