Food For Thought

press release: How great is it going to be to watch our councilman Patrick Heck, Tag Evers and Councilwoman Donna Moreland compete against Madison Police Department and Just Bakery students. There will be three rounds: appetizer, entree and dessert. One of each of them will compete in each round. Winners will be decided by our judges, who will be local chefs. We will also share some stories and a silent auction/ raffle.