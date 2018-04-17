press release: Interested in helping glean surplus produce and prepared food? Are you already involved in gleaning and distributing food to local neighbors who need it?

Join Healthy Food For All for a Food Gleaners Meeting to discuss how we can help support and expand local efforts to reduce hunger and food waste!

New and experienced gleaners welcome! Everyone’s ideas and energy are needed. Bring your friends and join the fun!

We’ll talk about new opportunities for gleaning at local farms, grocery stores, restaurants and even on campus!

We’ll discuss concrete, immediate steps we can take to involve more people and collect even more food!

TUESDAY, APRIL 17 6 pm,100State now at 316 W. Washington Avenue Suite 675

Organized in cooperation with We Help One Another (WHOA!), Community Action Coalition Gleaners and the Geezer Gleaners.

For more information, call Chris at 608.630.3453 or email us at hffa@hffadane.org. You can also find us on the web at hffadane.org or on Facebook!