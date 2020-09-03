ONLINE: Food on the Table, Workers at the Table

Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/events/608833203330417

press release: MASH and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin have invited COWS to moderate a discussion about the impact of the COVID-19 economic crisis on Wisconsin's working people.

Speakers will include front-line workers in healthcare and other essential jobs as well as those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

In July, COWS launched the State of Working Wisconsin 2020, which tracks the ongoing economic indicators of the COVID-19 crisis in the state and examines the ways COVID-19 has upended workers in Wisconsin, leaving some without jobs, others dangerously exposed at work, and sending still others to work in their homes.

Last month, more than 25 million workers lost the $600 federal unemployment supplement when Congress failed to renew it despite the continuation of the pandemic and recession, to the tune of more than $15 billion per week.