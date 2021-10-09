press release: The Riverview Terrace Cafe welcomes you to join Chef Peter Hoffman, author of What’s Good? a Memoir in Fourteen Ingredients, to talk about ‘Food, Planet, and the Delicious Questions in Between.’ Keefe Keeley, Executive Director of the Savanna Institute and co-author of the Driftless Reader, will join Hoffman in the conversation. The talk will include audience participation in a format that Hoffman popularized over 30 years hosting thought leaders at Savoy, his Greenwich Village restaurant in NYC. Odessa Piper of Taliesin’s Food Artisan Immersion Program will moderate the discussion.

Following the discussion, author Peter Hoffman will sign books. Pre-order your book through Arcadia Books, and we will have them waiting for you at the Riverview Terrace Cafe.

A cash bar and snacks will be available during the evening.