Food Scrap Stop Pre-Launch

media release: The Food Scrap Stop program, created by Dane County Waste & Renewables, helps reduce the amount of food waste sent to the landfill. The City of Fitchburg is partnering with Dane County to bring this program to Fitchburg.

While this program is free to all residents, the collection carts will be locked to help prevent contamination and pests. To participate, residents must register for the program through the Dane County Waste + Renewables. Once registered, you will receive a lock combination allowing you to unlock the collection carts.

To kick things off, join us for a pre-launch event at the Swan Creek Park shelter, 5175 E. Cheryl Parkway, on Monday, October 27, from 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Join us to learn more about the program:

👉Program registration assistance from Dane County Waste & Renewables staff

👉FREE stainless steel food scrap collection buckets (while supplies last)

After the launch, the Fitchburg Scrap Stop will be open for food scrap drop-offs 24/7, year-round.