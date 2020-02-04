Food Sovereignty, Autonomy and Security: Dilemmas, and Policies in the Triple Amazon Frontier between Colombia, Brazil, and Peru

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented (in Spanish with simultaneous English translation) by Olga Lucia Chaparro Africano, PhD Candidate in Amazon Studies, National University of Colombia, Amazon Campus

This research is intended to study dilemmas of public policy on food, and how it generates problems of insecurity and food vulnerability. The case of rapid changes related to urbanization, food production and consumption in the department of Amazonas, in a borderline context of three nation states (Brazil, Colombia and Peru) is interesting. The ethnic composition of the population is an important fact. This research is carried out through semi-structured interviews, under the methodological approach proposed by Knoepfel, Larrue and Varone (2006) … actors, resources and institutional rules.

Lunch will be served at noon, on a first come, first serve basis, followed by the lecture at 12:30