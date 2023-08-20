× Expand ArrowStar Photography A crowd of people enjoying a past Food Taste Jamboree. The Food Taste Jamboree during the 2022 Madison Black Restaurant Week.

It’s not always obvious who owns a restaurant; Madison Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses, including food carts, caterers and specialty food producers, and celebrates a variety of cuisines: Costa Rican, American soul food, barbecue, jerk, Jamaican, West African and vegetarian. Participants include Cafe Costa Rica, Cliff’s Willy Street Eats, Holisac Taste of Africa, JustVeggiez, Keur Fatou, Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food, Melly Mel’s, Taco Sunrise, the Walking Jerk, Propa Jerk & BBQ and more. The week concludes with a Food Taste Jamboree at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., on Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m., with small plates for $5 each. More info at madisonblackchamber.com .

media release: Culminating the week-long Madison Black Restaurant Week celebration, we invite food enthusiasts and culture seekers to join us at the grand finale - the Madison Black Restaurant Week Food Taste Jamboree on August 20 in the FEED Kitchen parking lot, from 2-5 pm!

At the Food Taste Jamboree, attendees will have the chance to sample a diverse array of cuisines, mingle with local chefs, and learn about the stories and traditions behind the incredible dishes on offer. Find more on the participants HERE.

Save time! Purchase your $5 tasting tickets in advance with our Jamboree Express Tickets option. Each ticket is good for one $5 taste from participating vendors, so make sure to purchase a ticket for each tasting experience you’d like to try. Tickets purchased in advance will be available for pickup at the Jamboree will call booth on Sunday, August 20. Additional tasting tickets may be purchased onsite.

Let's come together to celebrate Black Business Month, embrace the diversity of our community, and savor the incredible flavors that Madison's Black-owned restaurants have to offer. See you there!

Participating Jamboree FOOD Vendors: Bit of Briana, C & J BBQ and SoulFood, Café Costa Rica, Dolce's By Dominque, Ernie's Homemade Hot Sauce, Holisac Taste of Africa, House Of Flavas, JD's Taste of Chicago, JustVeggiez, Kendras Kreations LLC, Keur Fatou Catering, M&J Jamaican Kitch’n.LLC, Melly Mell's, Mo' Better Butter Cookies, NorthSide Eatery, Propa Jerk & BBQ Jamaican Gourmet, Sista's Chicken & Fish, Southside Farmers Market, Taco Sunrise, The Walking Jerk, TNUTTY'S SWEETS AN TREATS

Participating Jamboree Vendors: Ancestral Tribe Custom Apparel, Blessed Divine Creations, C Renee Consulting and Management, Earthly Temptations, Ellie Meier Luxury, Fabulousjems, Hayes Place, Heart Healing Art, Herbal Aspect, Just Before Sunset, Oh-She-Cute, One City Schools, Queen P's Throne, ReDesign 229, Rockka Luxe Collection, SeeMore's Designs, Shades Of You Shades Of Me, Unique Hair & Accessories

More on MBRW:

Get ready to savor the rich and diverse culinary tapestry of Madison's Black-owned restaurants as we proudly announce the eagerly awaited Madison Black Restaurant Week, taking place from August 13 to August 20.

In honor of August being Black Business Month, Madison Black Restaurant Week aims to amplify and celebrate the vital contributions of Black entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurateurs to our vibrant local culinary scene. Throughout the week, participating Black-owned restaurants across Madison will offer exciting discounts, special menus, and unique dining experiences to showcase their culinary talents. From soulful comfort food to exquisite African-inspired delicacies, there will be something exciting for everyone to try. Find a list of participants at madisonblackchamber.com.

Participating Restaurants Include: Buraka, C & J BBQ and SoulFood, Cliffs Willy Street Eats, Falbo Brothers, Holisac Taste of Africa, JD's Taste of Chicago, Kingdom Restaurant, Granny's Kitchen, House Of Flavas, JustVeggiez, Marie's Soul Food, Mentoring Positives, Inc

Participating Mobile Food Vendors: Carts, Trucks & Pop-Ups!, Café Costa Rica, M&J Jamaican Kitch’n.LLC, Propa Jerk & BBQ Jamaican Gourmet, Taco Sunrise, The Walking Jerk, Bit of Briana, Sista's Chicken & Fish

Participating Caterers: Dolce's By Dominque, Keur Fatou Catering, Melly Mell's, Mo' Better Butter Cookies, NorthSide Eatery, TNUTTY'S SWEETS AN TREATS

Participating Specialty Food Producers: Artemis Provisions and Cheese, Ernie's Homemade Hot Sauce, Kendras Kreations LLC, Southside Farmers Market

Looking to volunteer? Learn more and sign up HERE. If you are having trouble viewing the form, please contact us at info@madisonblackchamber.com to learn about our opportunities.