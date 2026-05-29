Food Trivia Night

Skip's After Market 8210 Watts Road Unit B, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Join us at Skip’s for a night of food-focused trivia, drinks, snacks, and friendly competition built for anyone who loves eating, cooking, restaurants, food culture, and knowing a suspicious amount about cheese.

Each month features rotating themed rounds covering ingredients, regional specialties, classic dishes, restaurant culture, culinary oddities, comfort foods, snacks, drinks, and more — plus a Skip's Bonus Challenge for extra points during the night.

Trivia is free to play and teams of 2–6 are recommended.

Sign-ins begin at 5:45 PM.

Trivia starts at 6:20 PM sharp.

We aim to wrap up around 7:45 PM.

Come with friends, grab a drink, order some snacks, and put all of that Food Network knowledge to good use.

Info

Skip's After Market 8210 Watts Road Unit B, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Food & Drink, Recreation
608-833-2914
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