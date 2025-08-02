media release: Get ready for a delicious evening at the Four Winds Farm Food Truck Festival! Join us for mouthwatering eats from a diverse lineup of food trucks, serving everything from savory comfort foods to sweet treats. In addition to the fantastic food, enjoy live music, lawn games, and fun for the whole family.

Bring your appetite, a picnic blanket or chair, and soak up the summer fun at Four Winds Farm!

Tickets are required for everyone, kids 10 & under free. Presale tickets: $5; at the door: $7 (if available).

Food Truck Lineup:

Cinn City Smash – Smash burgers & churros

The Roost – Handcrafted fried chicken

Thailand in a Truck – Thai curries & more

Culinary Nirvana - Crispy catch menu, fish fry with some SoCal twists

KC Taste – Thai, Japanese, and Asian fusion

Jolly Frog - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Soho Asian Fusion - Rice bowls & asian snacks

Chef at Large - Globally Inspired dishes featuring local ingredients

With options for various dietary needs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Drinks:

Our two mobile bars will be open with beer, wine, soft drinks, and refreshing summer cocktails available for purchase. No carry-in beverages allowed.

Family Fun:

Farm scavenger hunts for kids

Lawn games

Live music performance from The Racing Pulses from 5pm-8pm

Details:

Parking: Free on-site parking is available but limited—carpooling is strongly encouraged!

This event is rain or shine.

Please leave pets at home (no dogs, cats, or goats, please).

No carry-in beverages allowed.

About The Band: Writer Izzi Scheyd once wrote, "I expect that The Racing Pulses will start showing up in all kinds of places, as there’s something undeniably appealing about their sound." And how prescient Scheyd's statement was, as the melodic guitars, poetic lyrics, and energizing rhythms of The Racing Pulses have been praised by fans across the world. Whether reverberating around medieval marvel Elenska Basilica or United States festival stages, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, or Breese Stevens Field, the Wisconsin-based, Billboard-charting act has developed a habit of rocking out to large crowds and delivering exciting performances. Why? The music of The Racing Pulses is the sound of vitality.