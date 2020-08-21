Food Truck Fridays

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Last week's inaugural gathering of food carts at the Alliant Energy Center drew plenty of interest, but the crowd isn't overwhelming; there's plenty of space on Willow Island, and people wore masks and stood six feet apart while waiting in line. After ordering, take your food home or picnic on the grass (bring your own chairs or blankets; there's no furniture for dining). It's a casual, late summer vibe. Food carts this week will be Pancho's Tacos, Toast, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, JD's and Happy Kitchen. Parking is free at the Coliseum. Food Truck Fridays runs through the end of October.

Info

