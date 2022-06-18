media release: Nosh for a cause at this summer’s first Food Truck & Tent Saturday! You can support local food vendors and help us raise money for Gio’s Garden, a respite center for families of young children with special needs. You can eat some delicious food, play a few fun games and enter a raffle to win some great prizes! No pre-registration is required, just stop by on Saturday, June 18 and visit our vendors between 11 and 2PM.