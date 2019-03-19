Food Waste Policy & Practice: Challenging the Norm
Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: The Food Waste Policy & Practice: Challenging the Norm conference brings together businesses, government officials, and nonprofit organizations to take action on food waste. Expert panelists will identify food waste challenges, share industry best management practices, discuss current national/local policy, and suggest an action plan for enacting future local food waste policy.
Event Timeline
11:30am - 12:00pm - Registration
12:00pm - 1:00pm - Lunch
12:15pm - 12:30pm - Guest Speaker
Scott Krug, WI State Representative, Wisconsin State Assembly
12:30pm - 1:00pm - Keynote Speaker
Jennifer Kedward, Environmental Specialist, Dakota County, MN
1:00pm - 2:00pm - Panel #1 - Feeding Hungry People
Kevin Metcalfe, Metcalfe's Market
Lindsey Karls, Community Action Coalition
Dave Heide, Little John's
Danielle Lawson, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin (Moderator)
2:00pm - 3:00pm - Panel #2 - Composting and Industrial Uses
Steve Stumbras, Purple Cow Organics
Jeff Sprinkman, BioCoTech Americas
Bryan Johnson, City of Madison
Michael Keleman, InSinkErator (Moderator)
3:00pm - 4:00pm - Panel#3 - Policy Considerations for Businesses and Organizations
Monica Theis, UW-Madison: Department of Food Science
Melissa Tashjian, Compost Crusader
Kathy Kuntz, Cool Choices
Margaret Krome, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute (Moderator)
4:00pm - 4:30pm - Closing Remarks
Michael Keleman, InSinkErator