press release: The Food Waste Policy & Practice: Challenging the Norm conference brings together businesses, government officials, and nonprofit organizations to take action on food waste. Expert panelists will identify food waste challenges, share industry best management practices, discuss current national/local policy, and suggest an action plan for enacting future local food waste policy.

Event Timeline

11:30am - 12:00pm - Registration

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Lunch

12:15pm - 12:30pm - Guest Speaker

Scott Krug, WI State Representative, Wisconsin State Assembly

12:30pm - 1:00pm - Keynote Speaker

Jennifer Kedward, Environmental Specialist, Dakota County, MN

1:00pm - 2:00pm - Panel #1 - Feeding Hungry People

Kevin Metcalfe, Metcalfe's Market

Lindsey Karls, Community Action Coalition

Dave Heide, Little John's

Danielle Lawson, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin (Moderator)

2:00pm - 3:00pm - Panel #2 - Composting and Industrial Uses

Steve Stumbras, Purple Cow Organics

Jeff Sprinkman, BioCoTech Americas

Bryan Johnson, City of Madison

Michael Keleman, InSinkErator (Moderator)

3:00pm - 4:00pm - Panel#3 - Policy Considerations for Businesses and Organizations

Monica Theis, UW-Madison: Department of Food Science

Melissa Tashjian, Compost Crusader

Kathy Kuntz, Cool Choices

Margaret Krome, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute (Moderator)

4:00pm - 4:30pm - Closing Remarks

Michael Keleman, InSinkErator