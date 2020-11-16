FoodBridge Volunteers

media release: The Food Bridge program needs volunteers to shop for food pantry groceries and deliver them to low-income, homebound older adults living in Madison and Monona. Food Bridge is a NewBridge program in partnership with The River and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County.

Food Bridge volunteers are paired with seniors to deliver groceries to them on a monthly basis. Participating seniors have been identified as those who are affected by food insecurity. According to NewBridge, there are over 2,500 older adults in Madison/Monona who are at nutritional risk and/or qualify for FoodShare, and this number is on the rise. Mileage reimbursement is available to Food Bridge volunteers at 57.5 cents per mile.

There are currently seniors waiting to be matched with volunteers. If you are interested in learning more, contact Mary Schmelzer at 411-7896 or mschmelzer@rsvpdane.org OR David Wilson at 512-0000 x 2006 or DavidW@newbridgemadison.org.