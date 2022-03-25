media release: Fool House is THE ULTIMATE '90s DANCE PARTY! A LIVE musical event paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk. With a larger than life production, this show recreates the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest stars of the '90s.

Nonstop sing alongs, party throwbacks and choreographed dance moves is what this show is all about! Come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long!

Ages // 21+. Doors // 8pm; Show // 9pm. Tickets // $12 advance - $15 day of show.

www.FoolHouseBand.com