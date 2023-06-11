media release: River Alliance of Wisconsin welcomes boaters to return to Madison’s Yahara River for the Fools’ Flotilla on June 11. The free event is a part of the annual Marquette Neighborhood Association Waterfront Festival. The floating parade will include live music and costumes are encouraged.

“The Yahara River is a wonderful urban river here in Madison,” said River Alliance executive director Allison Werner. “Fools’ Flotilla is a fun way to welcome people to visit the river and experience its value to our city. It has become one of the traditions that makes Madison ‘Madison.’”

Fools’ Flotilla invites those with canoes, kayaks, or anything that floats to join a parade down the Yahara River. Costumes for people, pets, and boats are encouraged and celebrated. Registration and information begins at 9:30 a.m. and the river parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free for all ages, but participants should register to sign a safety agreement and receive email updates on river and weather conditions.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Waterfront Festival will celebrate its 34th year of live music, family friendly events, an array of vendors from local businesses, artists and restaurants, and craft beer and wine tents.

